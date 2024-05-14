Sweden claimed the best country for women

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 13:08

Woman in Sweden Credit: Anna Panchenko, Pexels

Sweden was claimed the best country for women by the World of Statistics on the social media platform, X.

Placed number one in the list of the best countries for women to live in, Sweden was followed by Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The World of Statistics shared the information according to the US News and World Report from 2023 Best Countries for Women rankings. The survey was composed of responses from almost 9,000 women, listing the countries according to the respondents´ views about gender equality standards in their country of residence.

The women surveyed were asked about income, career, safety and the legal rights of women in their countries. They were also questioned about the state of the justice system and cases of violence against women, placing Sweden on top of the safest places in the world for women.

The latest study from the UN World Report also stated that 91,7 per cent of legal frameworks in Sweden promote and monitor gender equality.

While the gender pay gap still exists, in Sweden it is estimated that an average woman makes approximately 87 per cent of a man’s monthly salary, which is above other European countries and the United States.