Sweden claimed the best country for women

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 13:08
Woman in Sweden
Credit: Anna Panchenko, Pexels
Sweden was claimed the best country for women by the World of Statistics on the social media platform, X.
Placed number one in the list of the best countries for women to live in, Sweden was followed by Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.
The World of Statistics shared the information according to the US News and World Report from 2023 Best Countries for Women rankings. The survey was composed of responses from almost 9,000 women, listing the countries according to the respondents´ views about gender equality standards in their country of residence.
The women surveyed were asked about income, career, safety and the legal rights of women in their countries. They were also questioned about the state of the justice system and cases of violence against women, placing Sweden on top of the safest places in the world for women.
The latest study from the UN World Report also stated that 91,7 per cent of legal frameworks in Sweden promote and monitor gender equality.
While the gender pay gap still exists, in Sweden it is estimated that an average woman makes approximately 87 per cent of a man’s monthly salary, which is above other European countries and the United States.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.