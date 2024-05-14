The Netherlands at risk of a drought

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 15:39

The effects of drought Credit: Alabama Extension, Flickr

The effects of climate change continue to show across Europe; in the Netherlands they are resulting in increasing drought, especially during the summer.

Floods and rises in sea levels are expected throughout the summer in the Netherlands, as reported by the Government´s Environmental Assessment Agency, PBL.

“We know extreme events will happen but not exactly when and where. So we need to be prepared,” said Van Gaalen of the PBL, referring to the economic consequences of climate change.

According to the Agency, at least eight million people in the Netherlands live in areas with high risks of floods. Considering an increase in temperatures and its effects on health, agriculture and nature, the consequences are estimated to reach more than €1 billion.

The drought, however, is the biggest threat to the country. “Dry periods are becoming more frequent and last longer and at the same time the demand for water is growing. That means that more areas will be faced with a lack of water for irrigation or even drinking water. Choices will have to be made,” said Van Gaalen.