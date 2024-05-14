By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 May 2024 • 11:20

Torrevieja takes on the Recycling Challenge. Image: El Reto del Reciclaje

From May 22 to 24, Torrevieja welcomes the Recycling Challenge Team “El Reto”.

On Wednesday, May 22, you will find them at the weekly La Mata market on Avenida de los Daneses.

On Thursday, May 23, they’ll be stationed at the Juan Aparicio promenade, and on Friday, May 24, they’ll be at the weekly market on Avenida Delfina Viudes.

During their stay, the El Reto team will engage with the community to clarify any queries regarding proper packaging recycling.

Additionally, a portion of the team will visit local streets and businesses to raise awareness about the campaign.

As part of the El Reto campaign, there is a prize of €6,000 up for grabs for the winning town.

Should Torrevieja clinch the funds will be donated to the charities ALPE and APANEE.

The campaign, which kicked off on April 15 in Almoradí, spans across 27 towns in Vega Baja over a month and a half.

These include Bigastro, Cox, Dolores, Redován, Catral, San Fulgencio, Albatera, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Callosa of Segura, Almoradí, Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela, Torrevieja, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Benferri, Granja de Rocamora, Benijófar, Algorfa, San Isidro, Formentera del Segura, Rafal, Los Montesinos, Benejúzar, and San Miguel de Salinas.