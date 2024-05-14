By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 11:20
Torrevieja takes on the Recycling Challenge. Image: El Reto del Reciclaje
From May 22 to 24, Torrevieja welcomes the Recycling Challenge Team “El Reto”.
On Wednesday, May 22, you will find them at the weekly La Mata market on Avenida de los Daneses.
On Thursday, May 23, they’ll be stationed at the Juan Aparicio promenade, and on Friday, May 24, they’ll be at the weekly market on Avenida Delfina Viudes.
During their stay, the El Reto team will engage with the community to clarify any queries regarding proper packaging recycling.
Additionally, a portion of the team will visit local streets and businesses to raise awareness about the campaign.
As part of the El Reto campaign, there is a prize of €6,000 up for grabs for the winning town.
Should Torrevieja clinch the funds will be donated to the charities ALPE and APANEE.
The campaign, which kicked off on April 15 in Almoradí, spans across 27 towns in Vega Baja over a month and a half.
These include Bigastro, Cox, Dolores, Redován, Catral, San Fulgencio, Albatera, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Callosa of Segura, Almoradí, Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela, Torrevieja, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Benferri, Granja de Rocamora, Benijófar, Algorfa, San Isidro, Formentera del Segura, Rafal, Los Montesinos, Benejúzar, and San Miguel de Salinas.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.