Transformation of Palma’s Central Squares

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 7:26
Palma's enchanting Plaza Major
Credit: Paucabot
In an effort to rejuvenate the historic heart of Palma, plans have been made for the transformation of three central squares.
Residents and visitors alike enjoy the buzz and charm of the city’s bustling squares however, Plaza del Mercat, Plaza Major and Plaza de les Tortugues have remained unchanged for decades.
The objective is to create pedestrian-friendly environments, nurturing a sense of community to these important public spaces.
Tortugues Square is set to undergo an overhaul with the aim of creating a safer, pedestrian environment.
The Plaza Mayor’s redevelopment plans have an estimated budget of 21 million euros.
Mercat Square’s transformation seeks to enhance the overall appeal of the area.
Stakeholders are keen to show a commitment to regenerating Palma’s urban landscape.
