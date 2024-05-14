University of Amsterdam “will no longer talk” to protestors

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 14 May 2024 • 14:07

Pro-Palestinian Protests at the UvA Credit: yuroon, X

“We will no longer talk to activists,” stated the chairman of the University of Amsterdam about the Pro-Palestinian protestors overtaking the university.

After another storm of protests on May 13, the UvA (University of Amsterdam) cut communication with the Pro-Palestinian activists who caused €1,5 million worth of damage to the university in four days.

The Chairman of the UvA, Geert ten Dam said to the Press: “We will continue the discussions, but we will do so with our own people and within our normal, regular consultation structure.”

According to the UvA officials, although the week of protests began peacefully, it concluded with people dressed in black and wearing masks swamping the university campus and causing severe damage.

The protestors had to be controlled by the police, as the university evacuated teachers and students to ensure their safety.

“I thought the worst thing, besides all the destruction, was that employees had to flee,” commented ten Dam.

On May 7 and 8, the university had closed altogether, finding no other option; “At this time we cannot guarantee the safety of our students and employees. That is always priority number one for us.”

Yet, the student union, LSVb, demanded to have their voices heard. “Students must be able to form a real counterforce,” said the LSVb Chairman, Elisa Weenhuizen “Students must have a say.”

The crisis in Palestine has been the cause of numerous protests across the country and caused the comments of the Prime Minister, Mark Rutte on social media: “You can always demonstrate, but using violence against the police and causing damage is not okay.”

He emphasised: “The violence in Gaza is increasingly being blamed on Jewish Dutch people but this is unfair,” he said. “It is a form of anti-Semitism that we must continue to fight loud and clear. Do not remain silent, do not look away.”