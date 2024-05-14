What do the Swedish leftists want?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 14:57

Leftist Congress Credit: VansterniEU, X

With the Swedish Left Party´s new programme, debates and discussions have been held among political activists, evaluating the direction of the Party´s growth.

“In the new party programme, several classic left-wing formulations have disappeared,” stated the Left Party leader, Nooshi Dadgostar.

Dadgostar emphasised the Party´s progress, referring to the “democratisation” of the banking system.

In the new programme, the Party takes an approach to the EU, which many have claimed to be unlike the Leftists. “We have made some major changes, such as the fact that we now have a program that does not highlight leaving the EU,” said the Left Party member, Jonas Sjöstedt.

The new programme also does not completely discourage NATO, which has caused internal conflicts within the Party.

Yet, Dadgostar emphasised the Party´s aims: “We are Sweden‘s left-wing party and we want to improve people’s everyday lives, increase equality and ensure that we get a climate transition that is fair and good.”

With the renovated programme, the Party has more chances of securing a seat in the government and can be seen as the Leftist´s new method of expanding.