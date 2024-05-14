What do the Swedish leftists want?

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 14:57
Leftist Congress
Credit: VansterniEU, X
With the Swedish Left Party´s new programme, debates and discussions have been held among political activists, evaluating the direction of the Party´s growth.
“In the new party programme, several classic left-wing formulations have disappeared,” stated the Left Party leader, Nooshi Dadgostar.
Dadgostar emphasised the Party´s progress, referring to the “democratisation” of the banking system.
In the new programme, the Party takes an approach to the EU, which many have claimed to be unlike the Leftists. “We have made some major changes, such as the fact that we now have a program that does not highlight leaving the EU,” said the Left Party member, Jonas Sjöstedt.
The new programme also does not completely discourage NATO, which has caused internal conflicts within the Party.
Yet, Dadgostar emphasised the Party´s aims: “We are Sweden‘s left-wing party and we want to improve people’s everyday lives, increase equality and ensure that we get a climate transition that is fair and good.”
With the renovated programme, the Party has more chances of securing a seat in the government and can be seen as the Leftist´s new method of expanding.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.