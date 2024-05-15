A night of class and honour

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 May 2024 • 19:09

The Worshipful Master with his Ladies Credit: David Clark

The Santa Faz Lodge hosted a superb annual Ladies’ Night on April 27 at the Bonalba Spa and Golf Hotel in Mutxamel.

The function was well attended with 44 Members, Ladies and guests dressed to their finest. With care and class, following the Cava reception, the guests captured their fond memories in photographs which will be cherished.

After great speeches and toasts, the Gents Choir stunningly serenaded the Ladies, who sang to the highest standard in response, accompanied by the Old Clementine tune.

The Freemasonry met for the annual event in honour of the ladies of the Santa Faz Lodge, especially expressing gratitude to Pat Beckett, the wife of the Worshipful Master, Ivan Beckett, whom both have been making generous contributions to the community throughout the year.

With great participation, the evening raised €775 for MABS Cancer Relief, making a significant difference in the lives of those battling the disease.

It was a night in which traditions, joy and hope were reflected in the attendees’ jubilant chatting, toasting and singing, commemorating the year spent with happiness.