Adventure of a Lifetime

Published: 15 May 2024 • 10:26
On board the Morgenster
From June 8 to 15, 36 ‘pilgrim/sailors’ will sail from the UK to A Coruña on a tall ship and then carry on to Santiago de Compostela.
John Raffety, Chairman of Age in Spain told Euro Weekly News that these pilgrims will sail from Fowey in Cornwall, England to A Coruña and then walk to Santiago de Compostela to visit the tomb of Saint James in the Cathedral making the journey just as it would have been in the middle-ages.
Medieval traveller, William Wey noted that the pilgrimage way to Compostela enjoyed widespread fame throughout medieval Europe. Land and sea alike were furrowed with routes rich in spirituality leading to Santiago de Compostela.
Three pilgrims from England – Simon Jenkins, Ned Spencer and Peter Hore developed the idea and found a company https://www.fairferry.co.uk/ which had ships willing to carry pilgrims to Galicia.
Many of the participants will walk The Saints Way which is a 27 mile route which crosses Cornwall from Padstow in the north to Fowey on the south coast.
It follows the probable route of early Christian pilgrims making their way from Ireland and Wales to Brittany or Santiago de Compostela.
On arrival in Fowey they will board the tall ship the Morgenster, sail out of the Fowey Estuary, cross the English Channel and Bay of Biscay and onwards to A Coruña where they will disembark to walk to Santiago.
Participants will be taught sailing skills and will take their turn at the watches – four hour periods to keep the ship safe 24 hours a day.
