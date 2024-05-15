An early start for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 May 2024 • 12:27

Darkness into Light charity walk Photo: Facebook / Darkness into Light

Everyone who took part in the walk ‘Darkness into light’, got up early on Saturday May 11.

At six o’clock in the morning, the walk was held simultaneously in towns along the Costa del Sol including Mijas, Torremolinos, Benalmadena and Estepona with the participation of 500 people.

This is the ninth year of the ‘Darkness into light‘ walk, 5 kilometres long and which aims to help prevent suicide. “We continue to work to prevent the whole issue of mental illness. I am pleased to see that today has seen something spectacular because there has been a great turn out” , said the president of Afesol, Conchi Cuevas.

The walk is an international initiative promoted by the Pieta House Foundation and which is held on the Costa del Sol thanks to Afesol. It starts at dawn, in the dark, and ends in the light, as its name suggests.

“We go out in the dark and come back in the light to symbolise that there is darkness but that there is also light that you can see”, Cuevas said. “This is very important because there are always people who don’t see a way out”, added an Afesol worker who participated in the walk, Víctor Manuel Martín.

As another of the participants said, “You are never alone, no one is ever alone. Ask for help because people will be happy to help you”.