Andalucian Junta proposes water allocation adjustments

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 May 2024 • 19:19

Regional water policy update Image: Shutterstock/ N_Sakarin

THE Andalucian regional government (Junta) will propose a change to the water allocation. They will request the Commission raise the allocation to 225 litres per inhabitant per day in certain areas in the Axarquia Costa del Sol area.

Proposed Water Allocation Changes

In the next meeting of the Drought Management Commission, they will propose that the status be changed from severe scarcity to severe shortage. The improvement in the water resource situation allows the Andalucian Government to propose a relaxation in the amount of water per person per day in certain areas.

Impact on Axarquia Costa del Sol

They will propose that the consumption be increased by 25 litres in areas in Western Costa del Sol from Benahavís to Mijas. Unfortunately for the towns supplied by the Viñuela-Axarquia systems: Almáchar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cútar, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Totalán, Algarrobo, Torrox, and Nerja the collective rains have not been abundant enough to improve their emergency situation.

They will propose that for this area the limit be increased for agricultural use only and not for urban use.

Private Pool Filling

Regarding pools, in addition to public pools, which are already authorised, the Andalucian Junta, may authorise the filling of private pools, providing a technical report justifying compatibility with the approved allocation for the entire system is submitted to the Commission for consideration. Private pools must have a water recirculation system, ensuring water is used in minimum amounts necessary to replenish losses from evaporation, filter cleaning, and maintain water sanitation quality.

Finally, the exceptional use of water for street cleaning machinery and for drinking fountain taps with push-buttons may also be authorised.

