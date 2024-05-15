By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 May 2024 • 8:48

Antwerp's green giveaway: 2,000 trees for greener gardens. Image: G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock.com.

The city of Antwerp is offering its residents a unique opportunity to make their surroundings greener by giving away 2,000 trees for planting in gardens.

This initiative, running until September 30th, aims to engage citizens in greening efforts and improving the city’s environment.

Having a tree in one’s garden not only contributes to better air quality but also provides shade during summer and creates additional breeding space for birds.

With 20 different tree species available, residents have the chance to select the most suitable option for their property.

To assist in decision-making, the city provides a helpful guide with questions guiding residents to the appropriate tree recommendation based on their preferences and property characteristics.

All tree species offered are carefully selected to thrive in the local climate and ecosystem.

Moreover, the city website offers practical advice on planting and caring for the trees to ensure they meet municipal standards.

For instance, trees exceeding 2 metres in height should be planted at least 2 metres away from the property boundary, unless agreed otherwise with neighbours.

In the event that residents wish to remove a tree, they must obtain a special permit from the municipality, which will only be granted under certain conditions.