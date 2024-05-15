Castellfollit de la Roca not for those with Vertigo

By John Smith • Published: 15 May 2024 • 12:11

The stunningly beautiful Castellfollit de la Roca Credit: Severin.stalder Creative Commons

A basalt cliff in Catalonia rises 50 metres above ground and perched on top of this narrow cliff is the medieval town of Castellfollit de la Roca.

Buildings including a fine church and belltower run along the thin strip of cliff for around one kilometre and the town currently has almost 1,000 inhabitants.

View is spectacular

The view is spectacular and the town is considered to be the gateway to the Garrotxa Volcanic Zone Natural Park and is yet another fabulous Spanish town to visit.

It can trace its history back for nearly 1,000 years and although in a relatively easily defended position it has been destroyed by earthquake or invasion by the French and even suffered during the Spanish Civil War.

For a small yet fascinating town, there is plenty going on and arguably it ‘punches above its weight’ with regular fiestas and even boasts the Rockerol Festival and food truck event.

A haven for artists

For centuries the apparent ‘floating town’ has been a magnet to artists and nowadays is geared up to cope with tourists who want to walk the narrow medieval streets and enjoy the view from the massive courtyard at the edge of the town which has two rivers the Fluvià and Toronell flowing on either side of the cliff.

One of the recommended time to be in the area is at sunset, when the rays of the setting sun illuminate the basalt cliff.

If however you get bored with all of the surrounding natural beauty then you might want to visit the Museu de l’Embotit (Sausage Museum) which was founded in 1993 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the local Sala family producing sausages – admission is free and you might even get to sample some of the wares.

Sadly however, the Council decided to close the other museum, which inexplicably was dedicated to all manner of items relating to the Vietnam War.