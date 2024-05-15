By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 15:34
Connect with the beyond: Psychic medium events in La Marina and Villamartin. Image: Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com.
On May 17, immerse yourself in an afternoon of spiritual connection with psychic medium Morag Bullock.
Starting at 2:30 PM, tickets for this event are €20 and must be booked and paid for in advance. The price includes a fish and chips lunch.
To book your spot, visit the Belfast Irish Bar located on Avenida de L’Alegria 14 in La Marina Village, or call or message on WhatsApp at (+34) 624188993.
Alternatively, mark your calendars for June 19, when you are invited to a psychic supper featuring renowned UK Medium Jenny Moore.
For just €25, treat yourself to a delightful two-course meal while experiencing the extraordinary talents of Jenny.
Arrive at 7:00 PM for a prompt start at 7:30 PM.
Due to limited seating, reservations are essential.
To reserve your table, contact Helen at (+44) 7793141160.
Alternatively, make your booking in person at the Willow Cafe, located at Avenida de las Brisas, 5R, 03189 in Villamartin.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
