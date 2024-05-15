By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 May 2024 • 15:34

Connect with the beyond: Psychic medium events in La Marina and Villamartin. Image: Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com.

On May 17, immerse yourself in an afternoon of spiritual connection with psychic medium Morag Bullock.

Starting at 2:30 PM, tickets for this event are €20 and must be booked and paid for in advance. The price includes a fish and chips lunch.

To book your spot, visit the Belfast Irish Bar located on Avenida de L’Alegria 14 in La Marina Village, or call or message on WhatsApp at (+34) 624188993.

Alternatively, mark your calendars for June 19, when you are invited to a psychic supper featuring renowned UK Medium Jenny Moore.

For just €25, treat yourself to a delightful two-course meal while experiencing the extraordinary talents of Jenny.

Arrive at 7:00 PM for a prompt start at 7:30 PM.

Due to limited seating, reservations are essential.

To reserve your table, contact Helen at (+44) 7793141160.

Alternatively, make your booking in person at the Willow Cafe, located at Avenida de las Brisas, 5R, 03189 in Villamartin.