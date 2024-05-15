By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 May 2024 • 14:52

Costa Blanca: Where coastal beauty meets Mediterranean splendour. Image: Cala Ferris. Turismo Costa Blanca / Facebook.

The Costa Blanca, a stunning coastal stretch within the province of Alicante, spans approximately 240 kilometres from north of Dénia to Torrevieja in the south.

The Costa Blanca features over 218 kilometres of coastline adorned with beautiful sandy beaches.

Blessed with an average annual temperature of 18°C, its climate is renowned by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as one of Europe’s and the world’s finest.

The region comprises bustling hubs like Alicante, Benidorm, Calpe, and Torrevieja, alongside charming towns and cities. It’s also home to numerous protected natural parks, 22 golf courses, and 25 yacht clubs.

With its diverse landscape, the Costa Blanca offers a range of living options, whether it’s in urban or residential areas, by the sea, on plains, amidst the countryside, or nestled in the surrounding hillsides.

Quality of Life

The Costa Blanca enjoys an exceptional quality of life index, attributed to several factors. Firstly, it boasts a proficient and affordable healthcare system.

Compared to countries like Switzerland, France, and Belgium, the cost of living is significantly lower, enhancing affordability. Moreover, the region is known for its high level of safety and political stability.

Spain as a whole benefits from modern infrastructure, ensuring convenient living conditions. Additionally, its welcoming culture fosters easy integration for newcomers, contributing to the region’s allure as a desirable place to live.

Seamless travel

The Costa Blanca boasts excellent transportation options.

The airports of Alicante to the south and Valencia to the north are well-served by a variety of airlines including Air France, Easyjet, Ryanair, Iberia, Air Europe, and Vueling.

These airlines offer convenient connections to cities like Brussels, Basel, and Zurich in under 2 hours and 30 minutes, while destinations like Paris, Geneva, Bordeaux, Nantes, and Marseille are reachable in less than two hours.

Additionally, Murcia International Airport provides numerous flight options.

A comprehensive railway network and bus services link the cities along the Costa Blanca, facilitating easy travel between them.

The Mediterranean Highway, running along the coast, offers seamless connectivity from the French border to southern Spain.

Moreover, from Denia or Alicante, travellers have the option to reach Ibiza in less than an hour by ferry.

Additionally, ferries connect to Palma de Mallorca and North Africa, providing further travel possibilities.