Costa del Sol news in brief

Published: 15 May 2024 • 6:21
Disney themed containers
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
EcoDisney
BENALMADENA has joined the ‘EcoDisney’ initiative which aims to promote environmental awareness and encourage recycling among children. Containers themed with Disney characters have been placed in busy areas around the town.
Connections
RENFE is putting into service two AVE trains, one in each direction, direct and daily to travel between Alicante and Malaga from June1. It has also announced direct connections from Malaga to Cuenca, Albacete, Villena, Elche and Orihuela also starting on June 1.
Washed up
A TURTLE was found dead by beach workers on the beach of Calahonda, in the area between Mijas and Marbella on the morning of Thursday May 9. Local authorities are investigating to find out the cause of the death of this endangered species.
More buses
ESTEPONA Town Hall has allocated more than €600,000 to improve public transport in the town. Waiting times in the centre will be halved with the addition of a second vehicle, the frequency in the western area will be doubled and the eastern line will see more frequent buses.
Traffic
MARBELLA Council has approved a proposal to ask the central government to cede the management of parts of the A-7 motorway that run through the municipality including the section between Puerto Banus and San Pedro, renowned for its frequent traffic jams.
Water plans
BENALMADENA Town Hall is budgeting for more drought related projects: €700,000 for a portable desalination plant; €1.5 million will also be used for the digitalisation of water supply networks and €1.6 million for new boreholes and wells.
