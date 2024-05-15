By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 May 2024 • 9:16

Elda Castle: Where history reigns supreme. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda Castle, designated as an Asset of Cultural Interest in 2001, sits atop a mound in the heart of the city, near the left bank of the Vinalopó River.

Its history dates back to the 13th century, starting as an Islamic fortress before evolving into a feudal castle throughout the 13th to 16th centuries.

Over time, it transitioned into a county fortress.

Following a period of neglect until the late 20th century, efforts for its restoration and preservation began, including archaeological and architectural interventions.

Once owned by prestigious royal and noble families like Corella and Coloma, the castle boasts significant archaeological remnants and historic structures.

Key features include a large parade ground and a wall adorned with ten quadrangular towers dating back to the Almohad era.

Noteworthy elements also include a medieval and Renaissance chapel, the antemural, the barbican, circular towers, an underground cistern, and a county staircase from the 15th to 16th centuries.

Additionally, numerous palatial rooms are serving residential and service purposes.

Visits to the castle can be arranged by contacting the Department of Historical Heritage of the Elda City Council via email at gloriahistorico@elda.es or by phone at (+34) 966 989 233.