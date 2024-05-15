European election lottery

By John Smith •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 14:51
The Mayor of Vicar confirmed the lottery for his municipality
Credit: Vicar Council
The next election to choose Spain’s Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) takes place on Sunday June 9.
What many foreigners now resident in Spain don’t always realise is that the make-up of those responsible for running the poling stations is not just from employees of local government.
In fact, in accordance with national law, a lottery takes place and residents of the municipality hosting the election are chosen at random to act as officials.
There are certain exclusions including those over 70, those who are deemed to be illiterate and in addition those who are standing for election are not allowed to become officials.
In order to be in charge of a count, the ‘president’ must be able to demonstrate their own educational achievements.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
