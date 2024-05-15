European election lottery

By John Smith • Published: 15 May 2024 • 14:51

The Mayor of Vicar confirmed the lottery for his municipality Credit: Vicar Council

The next election to choose Spain’s Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) takes place on Sunday June 9.

What many foreigners now resident in Spain don’t always realise is that the make-up of those responsible for running the poling stations is not just from employees of local government.

In fact, in accordance with national law, a lottery takes place and residents of the municipality hosting the election are chosen at random to act as officials.

There are certain exclusions including those over 70, those who are deemed to be illiterate and in addition those who are standing for election are not allowed to become officials.

In order to be in charge of a count, the ‘president’ must be able to demonstrate their own educational achievements.