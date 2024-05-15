Food fair in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 May 2024 • 11:26

Sabor a Malaga Feria in Mijas Photo: Facebook / Sabor a Malaga

The Sabor a Malaga (Taste of Malaga) fair is coming to Mijas from Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19 following successful events held at the beginning of March in Torremolinos and in April in Benalmadena.

The President of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, said that, “we always go hand in hand with producers so that they can promote and sell their products”, adding that, “the Sabor a Malaga fairs on the Costa del Sol have always been successful”.

The fair, where market stalls will be selling local products each day, opens at 11am until 10pm on Friday and Saturday and 11am to 9pm on Sunday. On Friday there will be a cooking competition, a wine tasting and a chance to learn about Malaga wines and, in the evening from 6pm, the Plaza Virgen de la Peña plays host to Flamenco dance performances and a Flamenco guitar concert.

On Saturday at midday Sabor a Malaga has organised a presention about the products of the fair to English-speaking visitors. Flamenco dance will once again entertain the crowds from 6pm and at 9pm the Plaza sees a concert by the Jocker Rock Band.

On Sunday the kids can enjoy a confectionery and bakery workshop and at midday there is a presentation and tasting of the best goat cheeses from the Malaga region. Chocolates Maychoco will be in the Plaza from 3pm with a presentation and tasting and at 8pm there is a concert from the music band of Mijas to close the fair.

A great weekend is in store for residents and visitors to Mijas, the sun will be shining and the weather is warm so don’t miss it.