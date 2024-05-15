By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 May 2024 • 13:05

France's street naming revolution: Bid adieu to nameless streets. Image: Travel Brown / Shutterstock.com.

From June 1 onwards, France bids farewell to nameless streets as a new law takes effect, ensuring that every street in the country receives an official name.

This monumental change will impact approximately 1.8 million residents who previously lived on unnamed streets.

Until now, France has been known for its streets with no names, however, a law passed in 2022 mandates that municipalities assign names to all streets to streamline public services like postal deliveries and emergency responses.

According to the law, municipalities with over 2,000 inhabitants were required to name their streets by January 1, 2024, while smaller municipalities must comply by June 1.

The absence of street names has caused numerous challenges over the years, leading to confusion for postal workers and emergency responders.

This change aims to address these issues, potentially making a crucial difference in medical emergencies.

While municipalities have the autonomy to choose street names, the government offers guidelines to ensure coherence and diversity.

They encourage preserving local history and incorporating regional languages alongside French.

For private roads accessible to the public, owners are responsible for purchasing and installing number plates per the law.

This comprehensive initiative aims to help navigate around the country!