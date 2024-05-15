By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 13:05
France's street naming revolution: Bid adieu to nameless streets. Image: Travel Brown / Shutterstock.com.
From June 1 onwards, France bids farewell to nameless streets as a new law takes effect, ensuring that every street in the country receives an official name.
This monumental change will impact approximately 1.8 million residents who previously lived on unnamed streets.
Until now, France has been known for its streets with no names, however, a law passed in 2022 mandates that municipalities assign names to all streets to streamline public services like postal deliveries and emergency responses.
According to the law, municipalities with over 2,000 inhabitants were required to name their streets by January 1, 2024, while smaller municipalities must comply by June 1.
The absence of street names has caused numerous challenges over the years, leading to confusion for postal workers and emergency responders.
This change aims to address these issues, potentially making a crucial difference in medical emergencies.
While municipalities have the autonomy to choose street names, the government offers guidelines to ensure coherence and diversity.
They encourage preserving local history and incorporating regional languages alongside French.
For private roads accessible to the public, owners are responsible for purchasing and installing number plates per the law.
This comprehensive initiative aims to help navigate around the country!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.