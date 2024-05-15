Jimmy Anderson retires from cricket

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 15 May 2024 • 11:13

Jimmy Anderson Credit: James Anderson, Facebook

England’s leading fast-bowler, Jimmy Anderson is retiring from cricket, preparing to play his last match against the West Indies on July 10th.

The decision was made alongside Anderson´s managing director, Key, coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. “This is the right decision and this is the right time. Hopefully, he gets a fantastic end at Lord’s,” said Key to the Press.

Key shared how the decision was made in April: “We had a conversation for about an hour and a half. I don’t think Jimmy was expecting it, but I don’t think it was completely unexpected.”

He added: “We felt it was right that Jimmy and the public had the opportunity to say goodbye. We didn’t impress upon him that he needed to make the decision there and then. Not so long ago he decided the Lord’s game would be his last.”

Over his professional career, Anderson has accumulated 700 wickets, breaking a record amongst pace bowlers in Test cricket; he is positioned third on the all-time list of wicket-takers.

After 20 years of playing, Anderson is taking a stand back from cricket. The player stated on his social media: “I´m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams.”

Alongside Stuart Broad who retired in the summer of 2023, as England’s top players leave the game, opportunities arise for young bowlers.

In his talk to the Press, Key emphasised the upcoming opportunities for new players: “People need the opportunity to learn to bowl with the new ball, to go through a day’s worth of Test cricket and back it up the next day. Now is the time for people to start learning that.”