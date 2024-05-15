Loose change adds up

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 9:37
Photo: Facebook / Alan Boardman with Maria from Cudeca
Alan Boardman has raised €1,377.54 through donations of loose change with his Copper up for Cudeca promotion.
Bars in the Mijas and Fuengirola area including, The Lemon Tree, Clarky’s Bar and Caribbean Mermaid, all had collection tins on prominent display for anyone to contribute those small coins we all hate. We accumulate them in change but can rarely spend them, however it all soon adds up as Alan found out – over €1,300!
Ricardo Urdiales, President Cudeca Cancer Care Hospice, released a statement in which he expressed, “our sincere gratitude for your generous donation of €1,377,54 thanks to your campaign ‘Copper up for Cudeca‘, to support the professional palliative care which is provided to patients and family, without cost, by Cudeca Hospice. The help we receive from understanding supporters like yourself enables our special care to be available to those in need, mostly people suffering from cancer and other advanced illnesses. Please accept appreciation and warmest wishes from all your friends in Cudeca”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
