Manchester United: 10 injured

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 May 2024 • 16:09

Manchester United in action Credit: Manchester United, Facebook

Manchester United now has 10 injured players, following its 1-0 loss to Arsenal, which leaves the team in their lowest-ever eighth place.

With these losses, the team may be forced to abstain from European football next season altogether. Football coach, Wayne Mark Rooney, claimed on the programme, Super Sunday, that the United players are hiding behind injuries: “As we look at the injuries they’ve picked up, some of those players can play, 100 per cent.”

United coach, Erik ten Hag, argued: “You have to see here in Carrington, the players are desperate to play. Bruno [Fernandes] did a fitness test on Sunday to play and [Marcus] Rashford did everything he could do. Players are desperate to play. [Victor] Lindelof and [Raphael] Varane are training to make themselves available for the final. They do what they can do,” he emphasised.

The injured players throughout this season included Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire,Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Willy Kambwala and Tyrell Malacia.