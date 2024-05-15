News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 May 2024 • 18:18

Image: Nerja Town Hall

Casillas Camp

THE Frigiliana town hall has announced the Iker Casillas Football Campus will take place between July 22 to July 26. It is for children aged between 8 and 15. This is part of the Iker Casillas Foundation.

Funds Raised

THE Action for Animals quiz that was held at the Restaurante Cerezo in Canillas de Albaida recently raised €270 to help local animals. The next quiz will take place on June 19.

Walking Netball

A reminder that walking netball takes place in Torre del Mar lighthouse every Tuesday morning from 9 am to 10 am. All levels and abilities are welcome.

Trapiche Market

THE Trapiche Market takes place every Tuesday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. There are a variety of stalls and services from organic fruits and vegetables to fashion and jewellery, artisan products, and much more. The location is in the Jardines del Trapiche on Carretera de Benamargosa.

Filming in Frigiliana

YET another film crew has set up in Frigiliana! Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Dos Tumbas’ (Two Tombs) has chosen Frigiliana as one of its filming locations, alongside Barcelona and Almería.

Recent revelations shed light on the project, which began filming recently under the direction of Kike Maíllo. The series features Álvaro Morte, Hovik Keucherian, and Kiti Mánver in leading roles. Scripted by Carmen Mola, Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz, and Antonio Mercero, ‘Dos Tumbas’ delves into a captivating investigation surrounding the disappearance of two friends. With Frigiliana’s picturesque landscapes set to feature prominently, anticipation for the series continues to build as production progresses.

Teeming with Tourists

DURING the recent May bank holiday weekend, the hotel occupancy in Nerja, as reported by the Tourism Councillor, Ana María Muñoz, reached an outstanding 94.01 per cent. Muñoz noted that nearly all hotels surpassed the 90 per cent mark.

She attributed this high occupancy to events like the Sabor a Málaga Fair and the Fiesta de la Cruz, which significantly contributed to the bustling tourism activity. The notable performance underscores Nerja’s appeal as a tourist destination, drawing visitors with its cultural events and attractions. The robust hotel occupancy reflects positively on the local tourism industry, indicating strong visitor interest and economic vitality for the region.

Coastal Charms

THE Axarquía Costa del Sol destination successfully promoted its beaches, Mediterranean cuisine, and picturesque white villages at the Expovacaciones Tourism Fair in Bilbao. The Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol Axarquía and APTA presented the region’s tourism offerings from May 10 to 12 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre.

Expovacaciones, a prominent event in the tourism sector, attracted over 20,000 attendees and featured more than 200 participating firms this year. Axarquía’s stand at the fair, covering 49 square metres, served as a hub for visitors interested in exploring the province’s attractions. Representatives, including Jorge Martín, President of the Commonwealth Axarquía Costa del Sol, highlighted the variety of unique experiences available in the region, emphasising its significance within the Costa del Sol.

For more Axarquia news and events click here