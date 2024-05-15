Not quite close enough

By John Smith • Published: 15 May 2024 • 12:43

The almost victorious team Credit: Garrucha Council

Over the weekend of May 11 and 12, the Playas de Garrucha indoor soccer team took part in the AAFS Andalucian championship in La Carlota (Cordoba).

Starting well, the team won matches against opponents from Cordoba and Malaga so made their way into the semifinal.

There, they faced Group C leader C.D. Posadas in a thrilling match that ended in a tie 8-8 but they finally emerged victorious after a round of penalties.

The team only had a one hour break before having to take part in the final and this may have accounted for the fact that they lost 3-5 to C.D. Salesianos Los Monetes.

Although the Championship of Andalucia eluded them, the consolation is that they did qualify to play in the Spanish Championship.