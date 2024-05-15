Not quite close enough

By John Smith •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 12:43
The almost victorious team
Credit: Garrucha Council
Over the weekend of May 11 and 12, the Playas de Garrucha indoor soccer team took part in the AAFS Andalucian championship in La Carlota (Cordoba).
Starting well, the team won matches against opponents from Cordoba and Malaga so made their way into the semifinal.
There, they faced Group C leader C.D. Posadas in a thrilling match that ended in a tie 8-8 but they finally emerged victorious after a round of penalties.
The team only had a one hour break before having to take part in the final and this may have accounted for the fact that they lost 3-5 to C.D. Salesianos Los Monetes.
Although the Championship of Andalucia eluded them, the consolation is that they did qualify to play in the Spanish Championship.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.