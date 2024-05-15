By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 May 2024 • 11:26

Orihuela steps up: Join the fight against Huntington's disease. Image: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com.

With May marking the global awareness month for Huntington’s disease, Orihuela has organised two sporting events in support.

The Valencian Association of Huntington’s Disease and Club Dark Trail Running Alicante have united in a bid to raise awareness and contribute to research aimed at finding a cure.

The first event, Trail GR 330 through Huntington, will kick off in Denia on May 24 and conclude in Orihuela on May 26.

This trail covers 20 stages over more than 400km, with relay groups covering each stage.

Runners interested in participating can choose a stage and register for free on the website: sites.google.com/view/gr330trailporelhuntington/inicio

The second event is a charity walk scheduled for the afternoon of May 26 in Orihuela.

This 2km march will accompany the last group traversing stage 20 of Trail GR 330 through Huntington to the finish line.

The march is inclusive, and suitable for people with reduced mobility and participants of all ages. Registration requires completion of a form and a payment of €10 per person.

Funds raised from both events will support research efforts to find a cure for Huntington’s disease.