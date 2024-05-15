Para rowing – Paralympic power

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 May 2024 • 18:33

Para-rowing Credit: DrTamasSulyok, X

Up to 104 para-athletes will race for speed across 2,000 metres by boat, competing in the Paris Paralympic 2024.

Paralympics introduced para-rowing in 2008, with more than 90 incredible athletes who took part in four medal events. This year, five medal events will take place, including men with PR1M1x, women: PR1W1x and mixed: with PR2Mix2x, PR3Mix2x and PR3Mix4+.

The three sports classes, PR1-PR3, reflect the impact of the athletes´ disability on their physical performance. PR1 single-scull events are for rowers without trunk or leg function, in which the athletes strap their bodies for support and use two oars.

Mixed double scull races are for PR2 and PR3 rowers, who use two oars and may use legs to slide. In coxed four races, a team of four rowers and a coxswain compete with different types of disabilities, each using one oar.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics competition will take place at the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, located near Disneyland, which can hold up to 14,000 people.

With para-rowing champions from across the globe, the competition expects to raise the standards of human stamina and dedication, emphasising the power and future of para-athletics.