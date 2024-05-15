Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund – June 1

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 15 May 2024 • 15:01

Real Madrid Champions Credit: Real Madrid C.F., Facebook

The 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League season will end with a tight match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on June 1, in Wembley Stadium in London.

This will be the 69th season for Europe’s top players, held for the eighth time in the grand London venue. Renowned for being the ‘Home of Football’, Wembley has hosted the record-breaking seven European Cup finals, most recently when Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in the 2013 German final.

This year on June 1, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will compete for the UEFA Champions League trophy. 14-time champions, Real Madrid, are still celebrating their latest 4-3 triumph over Bayern Munich and will compete against Borussia Dortmund, who were the first to confirm their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Football fans across the globe are now placing their bets, with a large number expecting Real Madrid to triumph, having won as recently as 2022 and being the leading team in the Champions League.

“Real Madrid should win the match with its overwhelming attacking talent,” shared his predictions football expert, Joe Tansey.

The sports critic, Kyle Bonn, also stated “Borussia Dortmund are extremely well-coached, but they concede far too many chances”

Despite Borussia Dortmund not having previous League experience, their latest exultant triumph over Paris Saint-Germain, some are betting on a successful debut.

The UEFA Champions League trophy is 73,5 cm high and weighs 7,5 kg. “It may not be an artistic masterpiece, but everyone in football is eager to get their hands on it,” said the creator Jürg Stadelmann.

Make your bet and watch the match on June 1 here.