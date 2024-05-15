Red Cross events in Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 15 May 2024 • 10:04

Some of those who conquered the Escape Room Credit: Red Cross

It has been a busy week for the Red Cross in Almeria which celebrated Red Cross Day on May 8 and saw a number of towns light up civic offices.

Celebrating 160 years

This year sees the 160th anniversary of the founding of the Red Cross by Swiss humanitarian Henri Dunant who was horrified by the effects of war in the 19th Century.

Since that time, the charity has grown and with it’s ‘sister’ organisation Red Crescent literally covers the world and becomes involved when people are in need.

In memory of Henri Dunant youth members of the Almeria Red Cross took part in a historic Escape Room adventure which certainly tested their knowledge of the founder.

Jobs to be filled

At the same time, the group needs to recruit 32 new employees in different parts of the province ranging from Almeria Capital to Roquetas and Pulpi, with many of the roles connected with the work of lifeguards although there is also need for psychologists and mediators.