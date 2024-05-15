Repsol could sell renewables stake

By Linda Hall • Updated: 15 May 2024 • 13:55

REPSOL: Chief executive Josu Jon Imaz not confirming renewables rumours Photo credit: Flickr/Repsol

Reuters revealed that oil company Repsol is negotiating the sale of a holding in its renewables division.

Repsol Renewables is currently worth €5.9 billion including debt, according to a UBS report in April 2024.

The company headed by Josu Jon Imaz has received an unsolicited approach from an investor and appointed Santander to advise on the sale, people close to the talks told Reuters. The move would help the Spanish multinational to fund its strategic plan through to 2027, four separate sources confirmed.

What is known so far is that Repsol would retain more than 50 per cent of the renewables unit once the unnamed investor injected new capital, the insiders continued.

Talks were at a preliminary stage, they said, emphasising that there was no certainty that the deal would go through.

Reuters could not determine the investor’s identity and neither Repsol nor Santander wished to comment on the sale.