Rugby Tournament in Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 15 May 2024 • 20:07

International rugby Credit: Viator

For the 37th time in its history, the Annual International Rugby Seven a Side Tournament will be held at Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium on May 25-26.

With 20 teams of national and invitational sides, ambitious athletes will compete for the prize of cash and status. The total €5,000 prize of the elite international championship will grant €2,000 to men and women and €500 to runners up.

The Tournament has now confirmed the teams to compete in the 2024 Seven a Side.

The 12 men´s teams confirmed include players include All Stars Sevens (South Africa), Lithuania National Team, Bulgaria National Team, Sweden National Team, Viator Barbarians (Spain), Alcatraz 7S (Venezuela), Beltway Elite (USA), Georgia National Team, Welsh Wizards, Croatia National Team, Chili Boys (Chile) and Belgium Barbarians.

The women´s teams are Poland National Team, Sweden National Team, Bulgaria National Team, Costa Blanca La Vila, China National Team, Olympic Kazajistan, Shangong Women (China) and Moldova National Team.

The event is supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Ayuntamiento Villajoyosa, Diputacion Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca, sponsored by Viator.

Facilities at the ground include bars, live DJs, food stalls, catering area, a souvenir shop and free parking.

On May 25, 10.30am–8pm and May 26, 10.30am–7pm.

Stand ticket for €12, children under 12 for free.

At Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium, Carretera El Pantano, Villajoyosa.

Get your ticket here.