Take the plunge on June the first

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 May 2024 • 16:49

Pools can be filled from June 1 Photo: Pickpik CC

From June 1 the filling of private swimming pools on the Costa del Sol will no longer be prohibited. This was decided by the Drought Commission at its meeting on Wednesday May 15.

The Andalucian Government‘s Secretary General for Water, Ramiro Angulo, did however say that, “it is compulsory for private swimming pools to have a water recirculation system that allows them to use the minimum amount of water necessary to guarantee the sanitary quality of the water and to replace any losses that may occur due to evaporation or filter cleaning”.

Among the modifications to the Drought Decree approved at the meeting, which will come into effect from June 1, is the increase in urban water consumption on the Western Costa del Sol to 225 litres per inhabitant per day, compared to the current 200 litres.

Another of the agreements adopted authorises an increase in the maximum volume of water used to irrigate green areas, “when there are species of special botanical interest and there is no recycled water available”. Again from June 1, the allocation allowed will rise from 200 cubic metres to 400 cubic metres per hectare per month to cover survival irrigation and equates to approximately one irrigation per week.

Town Halls, “can now request exceptions to the drought decree and if they comply with the established requirements, they will be authorised”, said Ramiro Angulo.