The great escape!

By Shannon Salvatore •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 11:00
Benidorm or Bust '23
Credit: B.o.B Facebook
Benidorm or Bust is back for its 14th year, and readers can catch them at the finish line on May 18.
Organised by Steve Turner from Excel Motoring Events, the drivers have been gearing up for the ride of their lives since last year, meanwhile turning their cars into a masterpiece of eccentricity for charity.
On Tuesday 14 the drivers made their way to the meeting point in Dover and then took the ferry to Calais, France. From there they would drive almost five hours from Calais to Chartres and then the next day travel from Chartres to Clermont-Ferrand. Day 3 is the trek to Andorra and then ending with Day 4 with a much-needed pint in Jokers Bar, Benidorm.
The drivers are racing around Europe in support of charities such as Alzheimer’s Society, Heart Link, Rotherham Hospice, Macmillan, Forth Valley Disability Sport & Samuel’s Smile and many more.
Will you be there waiting to welcome these heroes?
