The Handmaid’s Tale enacted in Belgium

By John Smith
Published: 15 May 2024 • 17:43
Supporters of the Gruen Party showed their commitment
Credit: Gruen Party
With elections to the European Parliament due to take place in Belgium on Sunday June 9, the ‘gloves are off’ and the Green party has taken a swipe at the Right.
It argues that as a matter of historic fact, right wing parties believe in encouraging women to have as many children as possible in order to keep any country racially pure.
In Nazi Germany, there was a special award, the Mother’s Cross which came in three different versions, depending on the number of children born.
The Gruen (Green) Party argues that one of the major platforms of the alleged far-right Flemish party Vlaams Belang is all about the need for racial purity and it argues that Belgian mothers (presumably those who are ‘white’) should be concentrating on breeding rather than working!
On Sunday May 12 a number of Green supporters emphasised this view by dressing in Red hassocks with white wimples as did those in the phenomenally successful TV series Handmaid’s Tale based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.
One of Gruen leaders said “The extreme right is a danger to our way of living together. And we are all on their list, although some groups are higher up the list than others.
“If it depends on Vlaams Belang, the clock will be turned back to times when women had little say over their own bodies. They want to decide if and when you, as a woman, should start having children. Is it an unwanted pregnancy? Then they want to restrict your right to an abortion.”
As was to be expected, a spokesperson for Vlaams Belang rejected this accusation.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
