This is the future

By John Smith
Published: 15 May 2024 • 17:06
Almeria is creating a generation of young entrepreneurs
Credit: Centro de Documentación Europea Almería
Young entrepreneurs are being groomed in 17 educational centres across Almeria as they could well become future captains of industry.
Currently, just under 19,000 young people are benefitting from training which is aimed to promote innovation and transformation of their environment through entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial culture.
It’s a massive programme that sees the involvement of 996 teachers putting into practice the CIMA Programme for Innovation and Improvement of Learning.
Spain is devoted to the continual growth in entrepreneurship as it constantly strives to create a socially committed economy and not only is this important for Spain, but Europe needs to benefit from the success of small and medium-sized enterprises.
As these students set up their own businesses, they will in turn not only employ staff but many will encourage their work force to develop their own skills and economic growth will continue.
