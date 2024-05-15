By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 13:00
Towers in limbo: Torrevieja skyscraper dreams dashed. Image: Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com
Torrevieja skyscraper projects face a significant setback following two recent judicial rulings.
Both the Supreme Court (TS) and the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) have upheld Costas’ unfavourable reports regarding the construction of towers on the seafront on urban land, deeming them “binding and mandatory.”
The Ministry for the Ecological Transition shares concerns about the proposed towers, which could reach heights of up to 80 metres along the coastline.
They argue that such structures would disrupt the visual landscape, introducing an undesired vertical element that clashes with the natural perspective of the area.
Both court rulings point out that Article 30 of the Coastal Law applies to urban lands that were not consolidated or covered by an approved urban planning instrument before the enactment of the coastal protection legislation in 1988.
This includes the plots earmarked for the proposed skyscrapers, where real estate firms have outlined multimillion-euro investments for residential and hotel developments.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.