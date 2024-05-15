By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 May 2024 • 13:00

Towers in limbo: Torrevieja skyscraper dreams dashed. Image: Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com

Torrevieja skyscraper projects face a significant setback following two recent judicial rulings.

Both the Supreme Court (TS) and the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) have upheld Costas’ unfavourable reports regarding the construction of towers on the seafront on urban land, deeming them “binding and mandatory.”

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition shares concerns about the proposed towers, which could reach heights of up to 80 metres along the coastline.

They argue that such structures would disrupt the visual landscape, introducing an undesired vertical element that clashes with the natural perspective of the area.

Both court rulings point out that Article 30 of the Coastal Law applies to urban lands that were not consolidated or covered by an approved urban planning instrument before the enactment of the coastal protection legislation in 1988.

This includes the plots earmarked for the proposed skyscrapers, where real estate firms have outlined multimillion-euro investments for residential and hotel developments.