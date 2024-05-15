Update on Vera news

By John Smith •
Published: 15 May 2024 • 8:38
Students, the mayor and Ana Lucía Expósito in front of the plaque
Credit: Vera Council
Two stories reveal that there is an upgraded sports centre and the people of Vera are looking forward to the Moors and Christians Festival.
After a great deal of work, the Municipal Sports Courts Juan Martínez Modesto Nino in Vera now has new floors and roof covers.
Situated as it is, adjacent to the Ángel de Haro school, it made obvious sense for the students to be involved in ‘christening’ the re-opened centre.
It has cost €418,055 to undertake the work and the children were delighted to show off their expertise in indoor soccer, basketball, tennis and padel.
During the event, the mayor of Vera, Alfonso García, accompanied by several councillors and the gymnast Ana Lucía Expósito unveiled a commemorative plaque.
As well as being completely updated, one of the major benefits is that with the new roof covering, the courts have becoming much more versatile and can used when it is raining or the sun is very strong.
Residents of Vera are gearing up for the great annual fiesta, that of the Moors and Christians which is due to ‘kick off’ in early June.
In the meantime, during the weekend of May 11 and 12, the local mayor joined a number of members of the Vera Moors and Christians Association in the Plaza Mayor to help produce and sample a giant paella.
All proceeds from the sale of the plates of paella will go towards supporting the parade.
Subsequent to that, there will be a Gala Event at the Cine Regio at 8pm on Saturday May 18 to officially confirm the events that are planned for the festival as well as revealing this year’s winning poster.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
