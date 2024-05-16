A quarter of a century of culture

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 May 2024 • 21:37

Casa de Cultura Calpe Credit: Calpe Council

A quarter of a century has passed since the foundation of Jaume Pastor i Fluixa; on May 24, the institution will celebrate its heritage at Calpe´s House of Culture.

Calpe City Council has prepared a “broad and ambitious” programme which will be running until the end of 2024 in honour of the 25th anniversary of the cultural institution.

Dance, theatre, circus, melodies from jazz to opera and flamenco, the programme aims to unite Calpe´s citizens and visitors to honour the town´s rich culture.

The opening day on May 24 will feature the singer Pasion Vega with her performance of Lorca Sonoro; a tribute to the legendary poet and dramatist.

Other notable performances include the award-winning dancer Asun Noales with Clandestino, the Armenian pianist, Sofya Melikyan and the Marina Alta Orchestra.

Calpe´s Mayor, Ana Sala, emphasised that by ensuring a free entry to the House of Culture during the programme, “there is no excuse not to come to the House of Culture,“; the art and culture of the municipality will be accessible to all.

As a finale, a gala in honour of the 25th anniversary will be held at the House of Culture on November 30. The organisers have yet to share the closing event´s performers: “The idea is a reminder of the past, a trajectory of the 25 years that have made us a benchmark because a town demonstrates its degree of maturity with the level of culture.”