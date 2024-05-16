A quarter of a century of culture

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 16 May 2024 • 21:37
Casa de Cultura Calpe
Credit: Calpe Council
A quarter of a century has passed since the foundation of Jaume Pastor i Fluixa; on May 24, the institution will celebrate its heritage at Calpe´s House of Culture.
Calpe City Council has prepared a “broad and ambitious” programme which will be running until the end of 2024 in honour of the 25th anniversary of the cultural institution.
Dance, theatre, circus, melodies from jazz to opera and flamenco, the programme aims to unite Calpe´s citizens and visitors to honour the town´s rich culture.
The opening day on May 24 will feature the singer Pasion Vega with her performance of Lorca Sonoro; a tribute to the legendary poet and dramatist.
Other notable performances include the award-winning dancer Asun Noales with Clandestino, the Armenian pianist, Sofya Melikyan and the Marina Alta Orchestra.
Calpe´s Mayor, Ana Sala, emphasised that by ensuring a free entry to the House of Culture during the programme, “there is no excuse not to come to the House of Culture,“; the art and culture of the municipality will be accessible to all.
As a finale, a gala in honour of the 25th anniversary will be held at the House of Culture on November 30. The organisers have yet to share the closing event´s performers: “The idea is a reminder of the past, a trajectory of the 25 years that have made us a benchmark because a town demonstrates its degree of maturity with the level of culture.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.