By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 May 2024 • 20:07

Photo: Film Symphony Orchestra

The new Film Symphony Orchestra tour is here. Called HENKO, the concert features melodies of films including: Star Wars, 007: Skyfall, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Godfather and many more.

An original musical adventure on Saturday July 13 at 10pm at the Santa María Polo Club in Sotogrande. Santa María Polo Club is one of the best clubs in the world, a club that has magnificent facilities dedicated to hospitality and events and which is a benchmark of exclusivity and glamour.

Film Symphony Orchestra is a professional symphony orchestra of the highest quality which, with more than 70 musicians, which exclusively performs concerts of film music or music by authors closely linked to the genre. Under the guidance of its internationally acclaimed conductor Constantino Martínez Orts, the FSO brings symphonic music to fans of cinema.

A spectacle of entertainment, it is above all unique, a symphony of music and film. Tickets are available from €35 from the Giglon website