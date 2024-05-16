Alhaurin Patios Competition

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 May 2024 • 15:53
The patios of Alhaurín el Grande
Photo: Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande
Alhaurin el Grande will be holding the first edition of the Alhaurín Patios Competition and Festival on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2.
The event is sposored by Century 21 with the collaboration of the councils of Tourism and Economic Development of the Town Hall of Alhaurin el Grande, which aims to raise awareness of the important heritage and cultural value of the town, with treasures yet to be discovered like its courtyards and traditional streets of the old town.
Alhaurinos will open the doors of their homes to everyone to share their love for plants, flowers and the beauty of their courtyards. Three routes have been established where visitors will be able to explore each of the corners of the town on foot, enjoying the beauty and charm of Alhaurin’s historic quarter.
Start the route at the Information Point, which will be located in the Plaza Alta. The complete map can be downloaded from the Town Hall website.
In Andalucia, the architectural fusion of the Roman and Muslim worlds has generated over the centuries a culture of ‘Andalucian patios’. The traditional home revolves around this interior patio, protected from the heat, with a fountain or well and full of plants and flowers to keep the house cool.
The province of Cordoba is the main example of this, having made its traditional festival of the courtyards part of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The province of Malaga also has this culture of the patios and, two foreign neighbours who currently live in the historic centre of Alhaurin el Grande and who are real estate consultants in the company Century 21, were captivated by many of these patios during their professional visits and decided to organise and sponsor this event with the support and collaboration of the Town Hall.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.