Alhaurin Patios Competition

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 May 2024 • 15:53

The patios of Alhaurín el Grande Photo: Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande

Alhaurin el Grande will be holding the first edition of the Alhaurín Patios Competition and Festival on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2.

The event is sposored by Century 21 with the collaboration of the councils of Tourism and Economic Development of the Town Hall of Alhaurin el Grande, which aims to raise awareness of the important heritage and cultural value of the town, with treasures yet to be discovered like its courtyards and traditional streets of the old town.

Alhaurinos will open the doors of their homes to everyone to share their love for plants, flowers and the beauty of their courtyards. Three routes have been established where visitors will be able to explore each of the corners of the town on foot, enjoying the beauty and charm of Alhaurin’s historic quarter.

Start the route at the Information Point, which will be located in the Plaza Alta. The complete map can be downloaded from the Town Hall website.

In Andalucia, the architectural fusion of the Roman and Muslim worlds has generated over the centuries a culture of ‘Andalucian patios’. The traditional home revolves around this interior patio, protected from the heat, with a fountain or well and full of plants and flowers to keep the house cool.

The province of Cordoba is the main example of this, having made its traditional festival of the courtyards part of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The province of Malaga also has this culture of the patios and, two foreign neighbours who currently live in the historic centre of Alhaurin el Grande and who are real estate consultants in the company Century 21, were captivated by many of these patios during their professional visits and decided to organise and sponsor this event with the support and collaboration of the Town Hall.