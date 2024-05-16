Axarquia: Upcoming events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 May 2024 • 17:17

Special Live Concert

THE art gallery Luz de la Vida in Competa is marking its 10th anniversary with a series of exciting activities and events, including a unique live concert on May 19. The anniversary celebrations highlight the gallery’s decade-long commitment to promoting arts and culture in the community.

The special live concert, scheduled from 5 pm to 7 pm, promises an unforgettable musical experience featuring Rubite 3, a trio of professional musicians. Rooted in the blues, free improvisation, and sound research, Rubite 3 guarantees a captivating journey filled with vibrant colours and surprises. The event will take place at the art gallery on Calle Laberinto 15, Bajo, Competa.

Tickets for the concert are available for €15 per person, including a complimentary drink, and can be booked by emailing galerialuzdelavida@gmail.com. With limited seating available, attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early. Payment will be accepted at the door.

Galeria Luz de la Vida, renowned for its vibrant cultural ambiance and warm-hearted energy, is cherished as a cultural hub in the village of Competa. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of art and music at Luz de la Vida’s 10th anniversary concert.

Spring Festival

THE Competa Town Hall has officially declared the eagerly anticipated Elixir Primavera Fest (Spring Fest), scheduled for May 25, starting at 11 p.m. The festival is set to unfold on La Explanada de Pabellon in Competa, promising an evening filled with lively entertainment.

This year’s event will feature a diverse range of attractions, including live music performances, captivating fire shows, and an array of exciting prizes and surprises for attendees to enjoy. Notably, the festival will also be broadcast live on radio, allowing those unable to attend in person to partake in the festivities from afar.

The Elixir Primavera Fest serves as a vibrant celebration, bringing together members of the community and visitors to enjoy the spirit of spring. With its eclectic lineup of activities, the event is poised to offer an unforgettable experience for all who join in the fun.

Quiz Night

THE Riogordo Royal British Legion is hosting a Quiz Night fundraiser on Thursday, May 23, at Restaurante Arco del Sol in Colmenar. The event will begin slightly earlier than usual, with registration starting at 6 pm for a prompt 6:30 pm start.

There can be a maximum of 4 per team. If you don’t have a team make new friends and join others to help complete teams. The quiz will cover a range of topics including general knowledge, sports, and music, with prizes available for the winning team.

In addition to the quiz, there will be a prize raffle during the event. Entry is €4 per person, with proceeds going to support the Royal British Legion.

To reserve a spot or for more information, those interested can contact Peter at 0034 633 125 681 or Paul at 0034 679 35 36 58 via call or WhatsApp. Don’t miss this opportunity to test your knowledge and support a worthy cause!

Sunday Serenade

LA Taberna de Oscar in Canillas de Albaida invites guests to book their tables for a delightful Sunday afternoon on May 19. Offering a fusion of great music and Oscar’s delectable food and drink, the ‘Piano Cat and Kees’ event promises a laid-back ambiance and live music starting from 2 pm.

Those interested in securing a spot for the event are encouraged to make reservations by contacting 601 605 397. La Taberna de Oscar is renowned for its warm atmosphere and culinary delights, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing weekend outing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a memorable live music event and some yummy food. Reserve your table now for an enjoyable afternoon at La Taberna de Oscar.

Flamenco Show

ALMUÑECAR – La Herradura Town Hall presents an evening of Flamenco on Saturday, May 18, at 8 pm at the Casa de la Cultura. Renowned Flamenco artist Sergio Gómez, known as ‘El Colorao’, will showcase his latest album “Graná”. Accompanying him is the talented Paola Almodóvar as the guest artist.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Casa de la Cultura box office, Viajes Azulmarino, Librería Contreras, and bravoentradas.es. This event promises an immersive experience into the rich tradition of Flamenco, featuring captivating performances by two exceptional artists. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the beauty and passion of Flamenco music and dance.

Buffet Bash

MARK your calendars for Saturday, June 8, as Bar Los Amigos Torrox presents an evening of foot-tapping fun with Buddy & The Crickets! Get ready to groove to classic Rock n Roll hits in a laid-back atmosphere.

Doors swing open at 7 pm, with a delicious buffet ready from 8 pm onwards. The band is set to kick off around 8:45 pm. Tickets are a steal at 12€ for members and 17€ for non-members, including the buffet spread.

Snatch up your tickets ASAP from Bar Los Amigos Torrox. And remember, stick to the legit route—tickets are exclusively available at the bar. Ignore messages from individuals offering tickets for sale as they run a waiting list at the bar.

This promises to be a night to remember, so round up your pals and get ready to rock the night away at Bar Los Amigos Torrox!

O’Leary’s Lineup

O’LEARY’S Irish Bar in Torrox is gearing up for an exciting weekend with a vibrant lineup of live music performances. On Saturday, May 18, starting at 3 pm, the terrace will come alive with the infectious tunes of Eliza Handley. Known for her energetic mix of disco, pop, and diva hits, Handley promises an afternoon filled with dancing and enjoyment.

The musical festivities continue on Sunday, May 19, also at 3 pm, with the captivating performance of Ciarán Ó Cuinneagáin. Renowned for his commanding vocals and impressive repertoire, Ó Cuinneagáin’s setlist spans from timeless Irish classics to contemporary favourites. Patrons can anticipate an engaging and diverse show from this talented artist.

Additionally, the excitement of Dia Del Moto on Avenida El Faro promises to enhance the weekend’s festivities, ensuring a lively and entertaining atmosphere for all attendees at O’Leary’s Irish Bar.

