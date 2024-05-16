By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 May 2024 • 9:00

Babieca's leap: Unravelling the legend of Sierra del Cid. Image: Sierra del Cid / Facebook

The Sierra del Cid in Elda is a mountain that sits between Petrel and Monforte del Cid, covering around 51 square kilometres.

It’s part of the Protected Landscape of the Sierra del Cid and Maigmó, alongside neighbouring municipalities.

Essentially, it forms a massif with a flat summit, flanked by two prominent peaks: the “Silla del Cid,” resembling a saddle at 1147 metres, and the “Cumbre del Cid” at 1104 metres.

Its north face is characterised by steep cliffs and walls.

Legend has it that while Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, famously known as the Cid Campeador, rode his horse Babieca along the Sierra del Caballo mountain, he faced a Muslim threat.

In a daring move, he spurred Babieca, leaping into the void.

Babieca soared over the valley, landing kilometres away.

The tale suggests that Babieca’s hoof left an imprint on the rock, which can be seen today, immortalising the feat.