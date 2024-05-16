Book your Summer Fiesta in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 16 May 2024 • 18:29

Cancer Care - an uplifting community. Credit: Cancer Care Javea, Facebook

Start your summer in celebration with the Summer Fiesta on June 6, organised by Cancer Care Javea.

An event of fashion, food and fun, the Summer Fiesta will take place in Javea, at La Plaza, Ctra. del Cap de la Nau Pla.

With live music from local bands, fashion shows, cakes and drinks, the businesses and restaurants in La Plaza will be delighted to host the visitors for a summer break.

The event will begin at 11am with a charity cake sale, benefiting those in need. At 12pm, Cancer Care will host its own fashion show, highlighting the spring-summer garments in vibrant colours.

At 12.30pm, the band PixieStix will play rejuvenating live music, followed by the Heaven Fashion Show. PixieStix will then return to the audience at 2pm.

At 3pm, Cancer Care will host another fashion show. Simultaneously, the local restaurants will be eager to receive visitors.

Cancer Care Javea is an NGO dedicated to supporting those battling cancer. With a team of devoted nurses and organisers, Javea Cancer Care continues to host events which uplift and benefit the local community; everyone is welcomed.

Table reservations are recommended for restaurants.

Book your place.

Buddha Palace 965 792 894

La Plaza No. 966 462 314

Pizza House 966 461 260