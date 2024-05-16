Britain’s Ambassador to Spain Calls For Change

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 16 May 2024 • 10:02

The UK Ambassador to Spain visits Calvia Credit: gov.uk

Britain’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, has called on UK holidaymakers to exhibit responsible behaviour amidst Mallorca’s intensified efforts to control alcohol-fueled tourism. Speaking during a visit to Calvia, Elliot emphasised the need for British tourists to remember they are guests and to act responsibly. Elliott took up the post of Ambassador to Spain and non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary to Andorra in August 2019. He presented his letter of credence to King Felipe VI on September 5, 2019. Spain’s Islands are Demanding Change

Highlighting the importance of responsible conduct. Elliot stated, “This is about understanding what responsibility is about, responsibility as guests because us foreigners are guests here in Spain.” A Safe and Enjoyable Experience for Visitors to Mallorca

In addition to meeting Calvia’s major, Juan Antonio Amengual, Elliot held discussions with local business owners’ associations to further reinforce the message of responsible tourism. These meetings aim to foster collaboration between British authorities and local stakeholders to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for all visitors.

As the summer season begins, Elliot’s appeal for responsibility underscores the ongoing efforts to balance the vibrant tourism industry with the well-being and safety of both tourists and local communities in Mallorca.