Britain’s Ambassador to Spain Calls For Change

The UK Ambassador to Spain visits Calvia
Britain’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, has called on UK holidaymakers to exhibit responsible behaviour amidst Mallorca’s intensified efforts to control alcohol-fueled tourism.
Speaking during a visit to Calvia, Elliot emphasised the need for British tourists to remember they are guests and to act responsibly. Elliott took up the post of Ambassador to Spain and non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary to Andorra in August 2019. He presented his letter of credence to King Felipe VI on September 5, 2019.
Recent adjustments to a 2020 regional government decree regulating alcohol consumption are part of a broader initiative to promote responsible tourism in areas including Magaluf’s Punta Ballena strip. These measures aim to address issues arising from overcrowding and surges in tourist numbers across Spain’s islands. Residents in the Balearics and Canary Islands are demanding change in growing numbers.
Highlighting the importance of responsible conduct. Elliot stated, “This is about understanding what responsibility is about, responsibility as guests because us foreigners are guests here in Spain.”
In addition to meeting Calvia’s major, Juan Antonio Amengual, Elliot held discussions with local business owners’ associations to further reinforce the message of responsible tourism. These meetings aim to foster collaboration between British authorities and local stakeholders to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for all visitors.
As the summer season begins, Elliot’s appeal for responsibility underscores the ongoing efforts to balance the vibrant tourism industry with the well-being and safety of both tourists and local communities in Mallorca.
