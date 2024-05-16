Costa Blanca strikes Dutch interest

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 May 2024 • 17:47

Costa Blanca Tourism in The Hague Credit: costablancaorg, X

The Costa Blanca Tourism Board attended the tourism conference in The Hague on May 16, fostering the growth of its Dutch market.

The conference, organised by Turespaña, gave Costa Blanca representatives the chance to promote the region amongst the Dutch population; one of the Coast´s top tourist targets.

The event held on May 15, included a presentation about Costa Blanca and the Tourist Board´s meeting with at least 40 agents and operators, followed by an awards ceremony for the top hotels and tourist experiences in the region.

The outstanding establishments included Hotel La Milagrosa, Hotel Playas de Guardamar, Cadena Estimar Hotels, Hotel Climia Benidorm Plaza, Hotel Climia Belroy, Vertigen Aventura, Alicante Aventura, Grupo Mundomarino and Alicante Wine Route.

Last year, the Netherlands became the second country to contributed the most visitors to the Alicante Airport, with 1,070,976 passengers, surpassed by the UK.

With a forecast of 2,157 flights from Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Maastricht and Rotterdam, the number of visitors has increased by 8,8 per cent from 2023.

Dutch residents continue using the airlines Ryanair, Transavia, KLM, EasyJet and Vueling, with as many as 400,000 people expected to arrive from April to October this year.