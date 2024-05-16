Discover the Škoda Kamiq: A Renewed SUV

By EWN • Published: 16 May 2024 • 15:35

Škoda Cadena Automocion in Vera is pleased to present the new Škoda Kamiq, an urban SUV that has been completely renewed to offer an even more exciting and enjoyable driving experience.

A more robust and attractive design

The first thing that will catch your attention about the new Kamiq is its more robust and attractive appearance. The redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with a larger and more vertical grille, give the vehicle a more imposing presence on the road. The new Full LED headlights (now standard in all versions) and optional Full LED Matrix headlights, as well as the LED fog lights on the bumper, complete the Kamiq’s new look and make it a benchmark in its segment.

A completely renewed interior

The changes are not limited to the exterior. The interior of the new Kamiq has also been completely renewed to offer greater comfort and functionality. The seats feature new upholstery, a new Climatronic panel with buttons has been added, a storage box for rear passengers has been included, and new decorations on the dashboard and doors, made of fabric, suede, and carbon leather, have been incorporated.

More technology and connectivity

The new Kamiq is packed with the latest technologies to ensure a safer and more connected driving experience. The 8-inch Virtual Cockpit and 8.25-inch infotainment screen come as standard in all models.

New finishes and engines

The finishes of the Kamiq have been updated and are now Essence, Selection, and Design, with the Monte Carlo finish as the highest in the range. From the basic Essence finish, we find the 8” Virtual Cockpit and the 8.25” infotainment screen.

As for the engines, the new Kamiq offers a range of gasoline engines with 95 HP, 115 HP, and 150 HP, depending on the version. The 115 HP 1.0 TSI engine is one of the highlights, as it offers better performance and efficiency than the previous equivalent 110 HP engine.

Dynamic test at Škoda Cadena Automocion Vera

We invite you to visit Škoda Cadena Automocion in Vera to take a dynamic test of the new Kamiq and discover for yourself all that it has to offer.

Special May offer: from €90 per month*

This month, the Škoda Kamiq is available with a unique offer from €90 per month. Check conditions at the dealership.

Don’t wait any longer and come discover the new Škoda Kamiq.

Name: Škoda Cadena Automoción

Address: Carretera de Murcia, 30, 04620, Vera (Almería)

Phone: 950 39 31 90

Email: ventas@cadenaautomocion.skoda.es

Website: www.skodagrupoveraimport.skoda.es

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cadenaautomocion

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skodacadenaautomocion/