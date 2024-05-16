Disputes over the Water Plan

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 16 May 2024 • 8:59
Carlos Mazon at the Water Forum
Credit: carlos_mazon_, X
The president of Generalitat, Carlos Mazon, has urged the Government to promote the National Water Pact, prioritising water treatment and equal water access for all.
During the Water Forum by Prensa Iberica, Carlos Mazon insisted that the central Government is “always outside of the game,” when it comes to managing water resources. He has urged the Government to become an “arbitrator” between the Spanish autonomous communities to ensure equal water distribution.
Mazon emphasised the “rigour, studies and reports,” of the Valencian Community in this field: “Here, in the Valencian Community, we are used to solving water problems by talking, dialoguing and arbitrating among ourselves. We have shown that the problem of transfers between territories does not have to be a problem.”
Following his statements, the spokesperson for the Castilian-Manchego Executive, Esther Padilla, commented: “Mr. Mazon does not like what the governments have decided either.”
Esther Padilla argued that the Generalitat leader´s claims are unjust, for, there is enough management from the Government´s side with the hydrological plan: “that has already been approved.”
She reinforced: “What needs to be done is to adapt the exploitation rules to those rulings and the hydrological plan.”
