High-flying excitement: Motril Airshow 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 May 2024 • 18:18

Thrilling Aerial Spectacles Image: Shutterstock/ Miguel Perfectti

THE International Air Festival of Motril will take place on June 9, 2024, and is a highlight in the airshow calendar. Featuring a diverse lineup of aircraft and demonstrations including combat planes, aerobatics, helicopters, and parachutists, it attracts everyone from aviation enthusiasts to families.

Diverse Lineup of Aircraft

Notable participants include the Pilatus PC-9M, SOLOTÜRK, HA-28 TIGRE, MUSTANG X-RAY, the Acrobatic Patrol of Morocco, and PIPER J-3 CUB. Besides aerial displays, the festival offers ground activities providing insights into aviation and opportunities to interact with pilots and teams. As one of Spain’s foremost air events, it significantly boosts tourism and the local economy, drawing thousands of visitors.

Scenic Coastal Backdrop

The International Air Festival of Motril promises a day filled with thrilling aviation spectacles against the backdrop of the beautiful coastal scenery, making it a must-attend event for everyone.

