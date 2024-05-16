Hospital Quironsalud Marbella – High intensity ultrasound

By EWN • Published: 16 May 2024 • 15:00

High-intensity ultrasound, the innovative non-surgical facial rejuvenation procedure that does not damage your skin

Amongst the treatments available within the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital’s portfolio of services, there is an innovative facial rejuvenation treatment that stands out from other conventional techniques on account of the effectiveness of its results as well as an added advantage, i.e., it does not damage your skin. These are benefits that, in the opinion of Doctor Natalia Cárdenas, the Head of the Aesthetic Medicine Unit, imply an added value. Our expert explains that “the treatment is based on the use of ultrasound, which offers multiple benefits in comparison to other techniques. The first benefit is that it does not require the use of needles, this is, the skin is not punctured and therefore it does not suffer damage nor shows visible signs after treatment, therefore allowing the patient to continue with their habitual daily routine a few hours after receiving the session. Another relevant factor is that it can be applied on all skin phototypes, as it is effective on both fair and dark skin types”.

The treatment the Marbella hospital expert refers to is called Ultraformer III and it is currently considered to be one of the most innovative techniques in the field of Aesthetic Medicine. Doctor Natalia Cárdenas explains that “this technology intends to stimulate the collagen existing in the skin of flabby and elastic skin that has lost tightness. It is based on high-intensity micro focalised ultrasound (HIFU) that stimulates the production of collagen through thermal energy in the deep planes of the skin and tissue”.

The specialist explains that only 6 to 8 weeks after the treatment the results are “optimum for the skin as this becomes contracted, lifted and tightened in a non-invasive manner, improving flabbiness and allowing redefinition of the facial contour”.

As an advantage, Ultraformer III can be applied at any time of the year, an aspect that is highly valued in coastal areas such as Marbella. It can be applied in the summer as it is not contraindicated by the sun. Doctor Cárdenas highlights that “this must be taken into account because in Aesthetic Medicine the treatment itself is as important as the precautions the patients must have after treatment at home or when they go out in the open. In this sense, this technique allows the patient to continue with their daily routines after the treatment, no matter the time of the year in which they decide to have it.”

The key is to have a professional diagnosis

For anyone considering an aesthetic procedure and not feeling confident enough to take the first step, out specialist recommends to always visit an authorised professional expert. The Doctor states: “I believe that the key in this speciality is the choice of the adequate treatment at the correct time. It is important to analyse the way each face ages and, in my practice, I like to set out long-term goals. I believe it is better to be safe than sorry”. In her words, the differentiating factor of the Aesthetic Medicine Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital is “patient service and the guarantee of the professional approach of the entire team, as well as our commitment with the concept of responsible Aesthetic Medicine.”

The profile of the patient visiting the consultation of Doctor Cárdenas is a female aged 40 to 50 who is seeking guidance on the most adequate treatment to reduce the first signs of aging. It is common for these patients to feel concerned about the initial signs of flabbiness, poor skin quality or fatigue. Our specialist points out that “there is not a single treatment that can solve all the concerns, but success usually comes from a combination of treatments that best adapt to the needs of each patient”.