Hospital Quironsalud Marbella implements a new protocol for the A&E unit

By EWN • Published: 16 May 2024 • 15:02

The Marbella hospital is the private hospital of reference in the area.

Marbella, 1st of April 2024. Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has implemented a project for the improvement of the A&E Unit’s infrastructure and organisation. This new medical service protocol emerged with the purpose of providing solutions to urgent needs of healthcare services and improving the medical assistance processes. The Marbella hospital is the private hospital of reference in the area with a total number of visits amounting to approximately 52,000 a year. During the Easter holiday period alone, over 30% of the total consultations take place at the A&E Unit.

The restructuration of the A&E Unit implies a structural internal change as well as the modification of the physical spaces of the Unit. In terms of the former, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, the Medical Director, highlights the creation of two medical service circuits which depend on the degree of severity of each patient’s condition. He reports that “the first contact for the patients is the triage unit where each case is evaluated for clinical priority. Depending on the case, various criteria are set out on a scale from 1 to 5. Scores 3 to 1 are considered as priorities and 4/5 are less severe cases.”

The main purpose of the new organisational structure is to reduce the waiting times for people arriving in the A&E Unit of the hospital. In order to do so, some architectural changes have been decisive, such as the significant extension of the spaces dedicated to the A&E Unit as well as the creation of new areas for medical assistance. This is the case of a new observation area consisting of 12 stations (going from 2 to 4 beds and from 6 to 8 armchairs). Other areas have also been added such as a respiratory disease isolation area, 2 nursing triage areas, 1 critical patient area, 5 medical consultations (two more than previously) and the extension of a waiting room with an assistance area specific for international private patients.

Coordination amongst all the professionals of this unit is in the words of Alejandro Rodríguez, The A&E Nursing Unit, “key” to the new healthcare protocol that emerges with a vocation to continue into the forthcoming periods of high demand for medical assistance. This is a multidisciplinary and coordinated medical service characterised by a working structure called Single Act. “Once the patient has voluntarily been admitted to hospital, they are received at the triage unit where the severity of their cases is assessed. Following this sorting system, a professional medical team (doctor and nurse) assists them with the relevant treatment in order to discharge them as soon as medically possible”.

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital is the private hospital of reference in the area, especially in the main holiday periods due to its location in Marbella, a key international tourist destination. Its strategic location on the beach front, together with its solid portfolio of services, has consolidated its unquestionable reputation in international patient service.

Quirónsalud in Andalusia

The Quirónsalud Hospital Group currently has seven hospital establishments in Andalusia situated in the cities of Malaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cadiz), two in Seville, Cordoba and Huelva, as well as 18 medical speciality and diagnostic centres and an outpatient hospital for surgical procedures, which make it the leading private hospital in the region.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is the leading hospital group in Spain and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also the first group in Europe. As well as its activity in Spain, Quirónsalud is also present in Latin America. Altogether, it employs over 50,000 healthcare professionals spread over 180 medical centres, amongst which there are 59 hospitals providing over 8,000 hospital beds. It is equipped with the most advanced technology and integrated by a highly-specialised and internationally-renowned team of professionals. Its medical centres also include Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Centro Médico Teknon, Ruber Internacional, Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid, Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona, Hospital Universitario Dexeus, Policlínica Gipuzkoa, Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya, Hospital Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón, etc.

Our Group is also working to promote medical training (ten of our hospitals are university hospitals) and medical-scientific research (it has the Medical Research Institute of FJD, which is recognised by the Ministry Science and Innovation).

In the same way, the medical service provided is organised in cross-centre units and networks to allow optimisation of the accumulated experience and sharing clinical research findings amongst the various medical centres. Quirónsalud is currently developing numerous research projects all over Spain and many of its medical centres have a leading role in this field, being at the forefront of various specialities such as Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gynaecology and Neurology, amongst others.

