Icon Zar to Present Art Auction for Charity

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 16 May 2024 • 13:52

An innovative artist supporting children and young people Credit: EWN

Mallorca based artist Icon Zar is set to host an art auction on May 18 and 19 to support two significant charitable foundations.

The event, which promises to attract art enthusiasts and philanthropists, will take place at Icon Zar’s ArtHUB Pro, a vibrant creative space located in Palma.

Improving the lives of children and young people

Two foundations will benefit from the auction:

JoRon is an organisation dedicated to helping children in the Baleares. Founded and led by Ronald Hawes, JoRon provides essential support and resources to improve the lives of young people in the region. Proceeds from the auction will help fund various initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being and future prospects of these children.

The second foundation is spearheaded by the acclaimed singer, Michele McCain, a New York native who has performed globally alongside legends such as B.B King. McCain’s foundation works tirelessly to provide shelter, education and care for children without parents in Ghana.

ArtHUB Pro

Icon Zar, who has resided in Mallorca for over 20 years, originally planned to use her space solely as an atelier for creating large-scale artworks. However, due to the econmonic crisis, she transformed it into the Icon Zar Art Agency, which eventually evolved into ArtHUB Pro. This dynamic venue now hosts a variety of events including art exhibitions, business meetings, spiritual practices and more. It has become a hub for innovative minds in Mallorca.

In her art, Icon Zar tackles poignant themes such as addictions, mental disorders, environmental issues, and the impact of digital lifestyles. Her work reflects on the disconnection from nature and its consequences on mental health, especially among Millennials.

“I want to provide opportunities for young, talented individuals who lack financial support.” Icon Zar shares, “I didn’t have this kind of support when I started, and I believe it is crucial for developing creativity and innovation.”

With her upcoming art auction, Icon Zar not only aims to raise funds for these great causes but also to inspire and empower the next generation of creative talents.

For more information contact Icon Zar.